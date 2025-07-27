ER plans to build road overbridge between Bansberia & Tribeni

Kolkata: In a bid to address persistent traffic snarls, Eastern Railway (ER0 has announced plans to construct a Road Overbridge (ROB) at Level Crossing Gate No. 4 between Bansberia and Tribeni stations on the Bandel–Katwa section of its Howrah Division.

The highly populated area, which has witnessed significant population growth, is facing mounting pressure on its transport infrastructure. Railway officials said Gate No. 4 has become a critical choke point and frequently experiences long traffic snarls, especially during peak hours, causing delays to both road and rail movement.

Officials added that reckless driving, including vehicles overtaking and attempting to cross even as the gates begin to close, worsens the situation.

Such violations not only pose a risk to safety but also prolong the time needed for trains and vehicles to pass through the level crossing.

To resolve the issue, Eastern Railway has proposed a permanent solution in the form of an overbridge to replace the existing level crossing. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared and is expected to be completed within two months. Once finalised, the proposal will be sent for the necessary approvals. Construction will commence following official sanction and completion of procedural requirements.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities have urged road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations at level crossings and to prioritise safety in order to prevent further disruptions and accidents.