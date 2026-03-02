ER operating 276 special trains to counter Holi rush

Kolkata: To counter the Dol Yatra and Holi rush, the Eastern Railway is operating 276 special trains, including multiple one-way unreserved services from Sealdah, Howrah, Kolkata and Asansol to Delhi, Prayagraj, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam.

According to officials, the arrangements include 66 special trains run by Eastern Railway, 116 pairs of special trains of other zonal railways originating or terminating at its stations and 94 passing-through services during the festive period.

Fifteen Holi Special trains have been operated across divisions, including six under Sealdah, five under Howrah and two each under Malda and Asansol. The services connect routes such as Howrah-Raxaul, Sealdah-Madhubani, Sealdah-Gorakhpur, Asansol-Gorakhpur, Dankuni-Anand Vihar, Malda Town-Anand Vihar, Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri and Dankuni-Patna.

Other zonal special trains linking Eastern Railway stations include services between Kolkata and Dibrugarh, Malda Town and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bhagalpur and Gandhidham, Howrah and Patna, Jamalpur and Saharsa, Howrah and New Delhi, Kolkata and Yog Nagari Rishikesh, and Kolkata and Lalkuan.

On March 1, unreserved specials departed from Sealdah and Howrah to Delhi, from Sealdah to Prayagraj and from Howrah to Visakhapatnam. On March 2, Sealdah-Delhi and Kolkata-Jaipur one-way unreserved specials will depart in the afternoon and late night, respectively. From Asansol, one-way unreserved specials to Prayagraj on March 2 and to Jaipur on March 3 will be operated.

Additional coaches have been added on nominated days of March in three express trains, i.e., Madar Jn-Kolkata Weekly Express, Ajmer-Sealdah Express and Bikaner-Kolkata Express.

In Sealdah Division, nine pairs of special trains are being operated from Sealdah and Kolkata to destinations including Madhubani, Gorakhpur, New Jalpaiguri, Malatipatpur, Dibrugarh and Lalkuan between February 27 and March 22.

Holding areas, CCTV surveillance, ticket-checking drives and Railway Protection Force deployment have been arranged at major stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda, to manage passenger flow.

Passengers have been advised to plan travel and use unreserved ticketing facilities wherever applicable.