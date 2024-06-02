ER launches drive to identify pantograph & roof equipment defects

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) launched a comprehensive drive to identify potential defects in pantograph and roof equipment in order to minimise train detentions due to equipment failures.



Eastern Railway launched a collaborative initiative between the Traction Rolling Stock (TRS) and Traction Distribution (TRD) teams, to prevent damage caused to Overhead Equipment (OHE) by defects in pantographs and roof equipment.

In April 2024, a comprehensive joint inspection drive was carried out across Eastern Railway’s network. During this period, 140 locomotives underwent thorough examinations, which included 57 at the Electrical Loco Shed in Howrah, 66 at the Electric Loco Shed in Asansol, three at the Diesel Shed in Barddhaman, six at the Diesel Shed in Howrah and eight at the Diesel shed in Jamalpur. During these inspections, any potential defects in pantographs and roof equipment were identified and steps were taken to rectify it. This, according to Railway authorities, will lead to reduction in equipment failures and ensure smoother journey for passengers by avoiding unnecessary train detentions.

“Through proactive inspections and maintenance, Eastern Railway aims to maintain the highest standards of safety and reliability in its operations,” the Eastern Railway stated.