ER invests Rs 676.43 crore for 53 new Foot Over Bridges

Kolkata: Investment of Rs 676.43 crore was made by Eastern Railway for the construction of 53 new Foot Over Bridge (FOB), the construction of which is underway.



Under Asansol Division, new FOBs are coming up at 17 stations, including Deoghar, Panagarh, Siuri, Andal and Raniganj, amongst others. For Howrah Division, it’s being constructed at 18 stations, including Bally, Sheoraphulli, Chandan Nagar, Bolpur and Rampurhat amongst others.

For Malda Division, FOBs are being constructed at 24 stations, including Malda Town, New Farakka, Munger and Bhagalpur, amongst others. While under Sealdah Division, FOB construction is going on in 15 stations, including Barasat, Chandpara, Gede, Krishnanagar city, amongst others.

According to ER officials, the FOBs will enhance safety by reducing dangers associated with crossing Railway tracks. This will also increase accessibility for all passengers, including elderly, differently-abled individuals. For passengers with heavy luggage, journeys will become smoother and comfortable.

Reduced congestion is another key benefit, as these bridges are designed to manage and streamline the flow of passenger traffic, particularly during peak hours. Better connectivity within stations will reduce passenger headache of taking lengthy detours in order to reach different platforms and exit points.