ER installs Braille navigation maps at Sealdah, Howrah & Kolkata Rly stns

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) have installed Braille navigation maps at Sealdah, Howrah and Kolkata Railway stations to make the stations more accessible for visually-impaired passengers.



“With this, visually-impaired passengers can independently navigate ticket counters and other facilities provided at stations without the assistance of fellow passengers,” ER stated. The Braille navigation maps were installed with assistance of non-government organisation (NGO) Anuprayas.

The Braille navigation maps, strategically placed at the entrances of Sealdah, Kolkata and Howrah stations, measure four feet by two feet. These maps provide detailed guidance on identifying various essential services and facilities within the station, such as ticket counters, concourse areas, water taps, toilets, waiting rooms, cloakrooms, platform numbers, entry and exit points, escalators, lifts and the “May I Help You” desks.

Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, stated: “We are committed to ensuring that all types of facilities at Railway stations are easily accessible to everyone. The installation of Braille navigation maps meets the needs of visually-impaired passengers and significantly enhances their travel experience and ability to navigate independently.”

In April, the Commercial department of Sealdah Division is organising special camps for persons with disability to apply for concession certificates. The first camp was held at Krishnanagar, where around 53 persons with disability applied for the same.

The special camps are being organised under Senior DCM of Sealdah Division Santanu Chakraborty and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah Deepak Nigam.

According to an official, the people who needed Divyangjan concession to travel earlier had to physically come to

Sealdah to collect form and paper works. To make it convenient, the Sealdah Division decided to take this application facility to the individuals who need them via camps. This eliminates the need for them to travel to Sealdah for obtaining a concession certificate.