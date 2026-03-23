ER eliminates 11 level crossings, steps up safety, track upgrades

Kolkata: Eastern Railway eliminated 11 manned level crossing gates and carried out bridge rehabilitation and track maintenance works in February, focusing on safety and smoother train operations across its network.



The level crossings were replaced with Limited Height Subways and diversions to reduce conflict between rail and road traffic. The engineering department also rehabilitated 13 bridges and regraded nine to improve structural stability and enable more consistent train speeds.

In the Sealdah Division, seven forced layouts were corrected to reduce stress on rolling stock and ensure smoother movement through complex track sections.

Track maintenance included 41.75 equivalent Through Turnout Renewals to replace ageing components. Around 1,320 km of rails underwent Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing to identify and prevent internal rail fractures, while 106,270 cubic metres of ballast were laid to provide stability and drainage for rail operations.

Nine side pathways were constructed at key locations to facilitate the safer movement of railway staff.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, Shibram Majhi, said: “By eliminating level crossings and leveraging advanced testing like USFD, we are building a more resilient and reliable railway for

our passengers.”