ER designates platforms at Sealdah Station

Kolkata: In a move to streamline operations and improve crowd management, Eastern Railway (ER) has designated specific platforms at Sealdah Station for particular train routes.

With over 15 lakh passengers using Sealdah daily and around 915 suburban trains operating across its Main and South sections, the lack of fixed platforms had long created confusion and last-minute rush among commuters.

To address this, ER officials decided to earmark platforms for specific routes, reducing dependency on last-minute announcements. The new system, implemented on Friday after a trial run, is expected to enhance passenger convenience and safety, particularly during peak hours.

As per the new arrangement, platforms 1 to 5 will primarily serve main line routes including Krishnanagar, Gede, Santipur, Ranaghat, Naihati, Kalyani Simanta, and Barrackpore. Platforms 5 to 8 will cater to CCR section trains such as those bound for Dankuni and Baruipara.

Platforms 6 to 10 will handle trains for the central section, covering destinations like Bongaon, Barasat, Habra, Gobardanga, and Thakurnagar. Platforms 9 and 11 to 14 are designated for mail and express trains, while platforms 15 to 21 will serve suburban services for the South section.