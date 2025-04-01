‘ER crosses record 100-mn tonne mark in freight loading’

Kolkata: Eastern Railway achieved its “highest-ever” freight loading in the 2024-25 fiscal, crossing the 100-million-tonne mark, an official said on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered Railway division recorded 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight loading, an “all-time record for the zonal railway”, he said.

ER’s freight loading in 2024-25 is 15.4 per cent higher than its previous highest loading of 86.89 million tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal, the official said in a statement.