ER constructs 11 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges till date

Kolkata: Keeping in tandem with the Indian Railways prioritisation of construction of Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) to eliminate manned level crossing gate, the Eastern Railway in present financial year 2023-24 has constructed 11 ROBs and RUBs till date.



The Railways officials stated that 145 ROBs and RUBs have been constructed all over Indian Railways in the financial year 2022-23 and 163 have been constructed in the current financial year 2023-24.

Eastern Railway had completed the construction of 199 ROBs and RUBs during 2014-23. “Replacement of manned level crossing with RoB and RuB has the potential to save crores of rupees in addition to facilitate local people to cross Railway line with ease and without detention at the level crossings, economising both time and fuel consumption vis-a-vis enhanced safety of train operations through elimination of level crossing,” the Railways stated.

According to officials, this initiative will overall improve the efficiency of the Railways operations and ensure safety of the public travelling by road and Railways.