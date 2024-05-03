ER circulates comprehensive guide for passengers

Kolkata: Recognising the importance of clarity and transparency in the ticketing process, Eastern Railway (ER) circulated a comprehensive guide to empower passengers to understand the booking status code in the train ticket.

The ER stated that Passenger Name Record (PNR) is a 10-digit unique number generated when a passenger books train tickets online or offline. It contains details such as passenger name, gender, age, seat number, train name and number, booking status, current status, arrival and boarding time, source station and destination stations, among others. The commonly encountered codes are GNWL (General Waiting List), CKWL/TKWL (Tatkal Quota Waiting List), RSWL (Roadside Station Waiting List), PQWL (Pooled Quota Waitlist), PQWL (Pooled Quota Waitlist), RLWL (Remote Location Waiting List), RQWL (Request Waiting List), RAC ( Reservation Against Cancellation) and CNF (Confirmed). Eastern Railway emphasised the importance of checking PNR status (139) or auto generated SMS facility available, before boarding the train to avoid confusion and ensure a hassle-free travel experience. By proactively monitoring their reservation status, passengers can stay updated on any changes and make necessary arrangements accordingly, the authorities stated.