ER cancels about 160 suburban services affecting South Section

Kolkata: In anticipation of Cyclone ‘Dana,’ expected to hit both Bengal and Odisha, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the cancellation of approximately 160 suburban services from the evening of October 24 to the morning of October 25, primarily affecting the South Section. Additionally, several trains passing through the ER jurisdiction have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway. Authorities have announced that train services from Sealdah South Section will be suspended from October 24, at 8 pm, till October 25, 10 am. Similarly, train services towards Sealdah South Station will be suspended from October 24 7 pm to October 25 9 am. Also, Sealdah-Barasat-Hasnabad train services will be suspended from 8 pm on October 24 to 10 am October 25.



Additionally, 19 express trains have been cancelled starting from Wednesday. Cancelled trains include the Kamakhya-SMVB Bengaluru Express, Kolkata-Puri Express, Secunderabad-Malda Town Express Special, Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express and Malda Town-Digha Express. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with the latest information through official channels.

The Sealdah and Howrah Division of ER has also implemented a series of precautionary measures to combat the effects of the anticipated rain and storm. Coastal areas such as Namkhana, Diamond Harbour, Hasnabad and Canning in Sealdah Division, and Howrah, Bandel, Azimganj, Burdwan, Rampurhat and Pakur in Howrah Division, are particularly vulnerable to the storm’s effects. An emergency control room will be operational from October 24 to 25, pumps will be installed to address waterlogging, and public announcements will be made to inform commuters of any service disruptions.

Major stations will be equipped with diesel generator sets and emergency lighting. Tower wagons will be on standby to address overhead wire issues, and security personnel will be deployed round the clock. Train drivers have been sensitised to stay on high alert and report any unusual occurrences.

Measures are being taken to stabilise rakes to avoid damage from the storm. Diesel locomotives and drivers will be stationed at key locations such as Sealdah, Dumdum, Barasat, Naihati, Ranaghat, Howrah, Bandel and Burdwan by October 24.