ER cancels 252 suburban trains for Sealdah on Dol

Kolkata: As many as 252 suburban train services under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway will remain cancelled on March 3 on account of Dolyatra, railway authorities said.

The cancellations have been scheduled citing poor patronage during the morning hours of the festival day. The affected services span the Main, North and South lines, the Circular Railway and AC local services.

On the Main and North lines, services between Sealdah and Barddhaman, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar City Junction, Gede, Shantipur, Barrackpore, Naihati, Kalyani, Barasat, Bangaon, Habra, Hasanabad, Dum Dum Cantonment, Duttapukur and Madhyamgram will not operate.

Several services on the Sealdah–BBD Bag, Barrackpore–BBD Bag, BBD Bag–Kalyani, Ballygunge–Barrackpore, Naihati–Ballygunge, Barrackpore–Majerhat, Majerhat–Barasat and Hasanabad–BBD Bag routes under the Circular Railway have also been withdrawn for the day.

In the South Section, trains between Sealdah and Diamond Harbour, Canning, Budge Budge, Baruipur, Lakshmikantapur, Namkhana and Sonarpur stand cancelled. Services on the Sealdah–Dankuni and Sealdah–Baruipara chord lines will also be affected. Four pairs of AC local services operating on the Ranaghat–Sealdah, Ranaghat–Bangaon–Sealdah, Sealdah–Krishnanagar and Sealdah–Kalyani routes will remain cancelled on March 3 as well as on March 4.

Eastern Railway further said that trains will run normally across the Sealdah Division on March 4.