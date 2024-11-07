ER announces spl locals from Howrah to Bandel & Burdwan

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the operation of special local trains between Howrah and Bandel, as well as Howrah and Burdwan, from November 8 to 12 for Jagaddhatri Puja.

Chandannagar in Bengal is renowned for its elaborate light decorations and grand pandals during the festival. To accommodate the increased passenger demand travelling to Chandannagar during the Puja celebrations, five pairs of special local trains will run between Howrah and Bandel and one pair between Howrah and Burdwan, stopping at all stations on the route.

The special local trains to Bandel will depart from Howrah at 5.20 pm, 7.55 pm, 8.35 pm, 11.30 pm and 12.30 am during this period.

Bandel-Howrah specials will leave Bandel at 6.35 pm, 9.20 pm, 9.55 pm, 1 am and 2 am. One local will leave Howrah for Burdwan at 1.15 am on these five days, while the Burdwan-Howrah local will leave Burdwan at 10.30 pm. Additionally, there will be one extra local train between Howrah and Bandel on November 12, the immersion day.

The train will depart from Howrah at 2.35 am, with the return journey from Bandel starting at 4 am. Furthermore, some regular train services will be extended or modified during this period.

The Howrah-Masagram local will be extended to Burdwan from November 8 to 11 and an additional Burdwan-Howrah local will operate via Bandel during these days. Additionally, the Howrah-Burdwan local departing Howrah at 1:50 am and the Azimganj-Howrah Passenger special will halt at all stations between Howrah and Bandel from November 9 to 12.