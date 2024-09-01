ER announces special trains ahead of festive season

Kolkata: In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, starting with Durga Puja, the Eastern Railway (ER) has announced special trains to several popular destinations, including New Jalpaiguri, Patna and Jaynagar to accommodate the surge in



passenger traffic.

The New Jalpaiguri special will operate on October 9, 16, 30 and November 6, departing Howrah at 11:55 pm and arriving in New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am the following day. On the return journey the special train will operate on October 10, 17, 31 and November 7. It will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 pm and reach Howrah at 12:10 am.

Two more special trains will operate between Sealdah and Jaynagar and Kolkata and Patna, which will generate 31,200 berths. The Sealdah-Jaynagar special will run every Saturday from October 5 to November 30, leaving Sealdah at 11:55 pm and reaching Jaynagar at 2:25 pm the next day. The Jaynagar-Sealdah special will run on every Sunday from October 6 to December 1, departing Jaynagar at 3:25 pm and reaching Sealdah at 5:15 am the next day.

The Kolkata-Patna special will operate on every Tuesday from October 1 to November 26 and The Patna-Kolkata special will start from October 2 and continue till November 27.