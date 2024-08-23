ER announces special train between Kolkata and Puri

Kolkata: To accommodate the increased demand for travel during the upcoming festive season, the Eastern Railway (ER) has announced an additional special train service between

Kolkata and Puri.

In an official statement released on Friday, Eastern Railway stated that this initiative will generate an additional 13,000 berths, providing much-needed relief to travellers and ensuring their smooth journey. The special train from Kolkata to Puri will operate every Thursday, starting from October 3 and continuing until November 28. A total of nine special train services will be operated during this period. The train will depart from Kolkata at 11:50 pm and will arrive in Puri at 9:35 am the following day. Similarly, nine special train services will run from Puri to Kolkata between October 4 and November 29. The train will depart from Puri at 3 pm every Friday and reach Kolkata at 2 am the next day.

The train will stop at Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road stations in both directions. It will offer air-conditioned, sleeper class and general second-class accommodations. Booking through PRS and the internet is available for 03101 Kolkata-Puri Special.