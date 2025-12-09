ER announces Malda Town-Digha winter special train

Malda: To manage the extra rush of passengers during the winter festive season, the Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the introduction of a special train service between Malda Town and Digha. This initiative aims to provide convenient travel options for tourists planning a winter getaway to the popular seaside destination.

According to ER officials, the Malda Town–Digha–Malda Town Special will have three trips in each direction. Train 03465 Malda Town–Digha Special will depart from Malda Town at 13:10 hrs every Saturday between December 13 and December 27, 2025, reaching Digha at 23:00 hrs the same day. In the return direction, 03466 Digha–Malda Town Special will leave Digha at 23:40 hrs on the same dates and arrive at Malda Town at 09:20 hrs the next morning.

The special train will halt at New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Barddhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Mecheda, Tamluk and Kanthi stations en route. It will offer General Second Class, Sleeper Class, and Air-Conditioned accommodations to cater to varied passenger needs.

The Eastern Railway said that bookings for Train 03465 are already open through PRS counters and online platforms. The service is expected to greatly benefit travellers looking to enjoy Digha’s pleasant winter charm.