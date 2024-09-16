ER announces 20 Puja special trains, generating 4 lakh berths

KOLKATA: To accommodate the surge in travel demand during the upcoming festive season, starting with Durga Puja, Eastern Railway has announced the introduction of 20 pairs of special trains. These trains will collectively generate a total of 4 lakh berths, significantly increasing passenger capacity.

The special trains will depart from key stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Asansol, Bhagalpur, and Malda Town, and will travel to major destinations including Khatipura, Udhna, Vadodara, Digha, Puri, Jaynagar, Patna, New Jalpaiguri, Lucknow, Haridwar, Gorakhpur, Secunderabad, Pune, New Delhi, Raxaul, and Anand Vihar.

From Howrah, four special trains will depart for Khatipura, Raxaul, and New Jalpaiguri, generating 54,888 berths. Four special trains will travel to Gorakhpur, Vadodara, Jaynagar, and Lucknow from Sealdah, creating 98,376 berths. From Kolkata, two special trains will depart for Puri and Patna, adding 45,840 berths.

Two special trains will head to Khatipura and Anand Vihar Terminal from Asansol, generating 39,456 berths.

From Malda Town, six special trains will travel to Udhna, Anand Vihar Terminal, Digha, Secunderabad, Pune, and New Delhi, creating 100,042 berths. Two special trains will depart from Bhagalpur for Haridwar and New Delhi, adding 60,416 berths.