ER and SER to conduct survey to identify accident-prone water tanks

Kolkata: Following the collapse of a 130-year-old overhead water tank at Burdwan Railway Station which led to death of three people and left 27 injured, both Eastern and South Eastern Railway (SER) are conducting a survey to identify accident-prone water tanks placed under its jurisdiction.



The authorities have ordered the Engineering department to conduct a health audit of overhead metal water tanks under its jurisdiction. “Survey is being conducted of accident-prone water tanks in Eastern Railway jurisdiction,” a senior official said.

The South Eastern Railway are also taking notes of water tanks that can be accident-prone and making a proposal to replace them.

According to a news agency, an order has also been given to cap the filling up of these tanks to 60 per cent of their capacity. On December 14, a team of Railway engineers went to inspect the health of the tank. The department started dismantling the damaged tank on Thursday morning. On December 3, at around 12:08 pm, a sidewall of the tank collapsed and chunks of cement fell on the passengers standing underneath a tin shed, a portion of which was also damaged. According to Eastern Railway officials, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Since the incident took place within the Railway jurisdiction, it is likely that GRP too will be probing the matter. According to a news agency, three Railway employees have been suspended.

As informed by the Railway officials, the tank was built in the year 1890. It used to supply water to the station platforms. The mishap has led to people raising questions on the maintenance of the tank. People alleged that water used to leak from the tank, and a person who was injured in the incident told a media house that water was leaking from the tank and suddenly the sidewall collapsed giving them no time to save themselves.