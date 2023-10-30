ER aims to complete Rampurhat-Murarai third-line within 2023-24

Kolkata: Eastern Railway targets on completing the Rampurhat-Murarai, which is 29.48 kilometre stretch, third line project within 2023-24.



The Railway Board had recently approved substantial developments in the rail connectivity sector, particularly focusing on the Rampurhat-Mandarhill via Dumka route.

According to Railway officials, the completion of Rampurhat-Chatra, which is a 22.64-km-long, double-line electrified section with Multiple Aspect Colour Light (MACL) signalling has significantly enhanced the region’s connectivity. This extension has become a crucial gateway for Northeast-bound trains and has facilitated the smooth operation of both passenger and goods transportation, ER stated.

To further bolster the region’s rail capacity, a comprehensive Preliminary Engineering–cum-Traffic survey was conducted for the augmentation of line capacity between Rampurhat-Murarai, considering an assumed three per cent annual growth rate.

In line with this commitment to infrastructure development, the proposal for the construction of the 3rd line between Rampurhat and Chatra was sanctioned in the fiscal year 2014-2015 at a total cost of Rs 218.03 crore. This undertaking, involving the districts of Birbhum, and stations including Rampurhat, Swadinpur, Nalhati, Chatra, and Murarai, is set to redefine rail connectivity in the region.