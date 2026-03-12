ER adds 115 train stoppages across network in six months

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has introduced 115 new train stoppages at stations across its network over the past six months to improve connectivity and meet long-standing demands from commuters.



Officials said the new halts include 104 Mail and Express trains and 11 Passenger trains at stations across several districts, aimed at improving access between smaller towns and major urban centres and supporting local travel and trade.

Stations that have received new stoppages include Salar, Pandabeswar, Andal Junction, Ambika Kalna, Mahipal Road, Tribeni, Kulti, Barakar, Sultanganj, Kahalgaon, Simultala, Dharhara, Katoriya, Shivnarayanpur, Ghoga, Abhaipur, Dhauni, Pirpainti, Sankopara Halt, Ahmadpur, Chatra, Chinpai, Cossimbazar, Dhulianganga, Guskara, Ishanchandi Halt, Jangipur Road, Jhamatpur-Baharan, Lalbagh Court Road, Murarai, Nalhati, Nimtita, Rampurhat, Sitarampur, Suri, Ukhra, Nabagram Kankurhati, Debagram, Bandel, Malihati Talibpur and Kazipara Halt.

Among the long-distance trains, the Katihar–Howrah Express pair now stops at Mahipal Road, Tribeni, Sankopara Halt and Lalbagh Court Road, while the Bagh Express has been provided a halt at Simultala.

Dharhara station has received stoppages for the New Delhi–Malda Town Express and its return service, along with the Amarnath Express and Anga Express pairs. The Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town Express now halts at Kahalgaon, while Dhauni station has received stoppages for three pairs of express trains.

Under the changes, the Malda Town–Howrah Intercity Express now stops at Chatra, the Kanchanjunga Express halts at Chinpai and Ukhra, and the Hazarduari Express has been given stoppages at Cossimbazar and Debagram. The Kolkata–Radhikapur–Kolkata Express, the Howrah–Balurghat–Howrah Express and the Malda Town–Surat–Malda Town Express have been given additional stoppages.

Similarly, the Kulik Express, the Malda Town–Balurghat–Malda Town Express and the New Jalpaiguri–Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express have also been provided additional stoppages under the new arrangement.