Environmental hazard: Operators told not to park buses at Dharmatala

Kolkata: The state Transport department on Monday informed the private bus operators associated with the long-distance routes not to park buses at the Dharmatala bus depot.



They were directed to come a few minutes before the scheduled departure time and pick up passengers and leave for their respective destinations.

The bus operators have been asked to submit a report selecting a place on the outskirts of the city where they can park their vehicles.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the state government to shift the bus stand from Dharmatala due to environmental reasons, including pollution at Maidan and Victoria Memorial area.

A high-level meeting on the issue was chaired by state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi at Nabanna last month where representatives from the Urban Development department, PWD department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, state Pollution Control Board, Metro Rail and Army and officials of RITES were present.

A committee was constituted in the meeting for the implementation of shifting buses from Dharmatala.

The case is being heard by a division bench comprising Justice Debansu Basak and Justice Shampa Sarkar of Calcutta High Court.

Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Services said: “The state government has to find a way for an alternative solution. The matter has been discussed at length.”

Rahul Chatterjee, secretary of the Bus Minibus Samannay Committee said: “The state plan regarding shifting of the bus terminus is still not clear. The driver needs to take some rest and use bathrooms which needs to be kept under consideration when it comes to an alternative site for shifting.”