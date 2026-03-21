Environmental group urges eco-friendly polls

BALURGHAT: With the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, an environmental organisation from Balurghat has appealed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to ensure that the upcoming polls are conducted in an eco-



friendly manner.

As political parties across the state intensify their campaign efforts and finalise candidates in various constituencies, electioneering activities have already gained momentum.

Posters, banners and hoardings are being put up across neighbourhoods, booths and public spaces, marking the beginning of a high-voltage campaign season.

Amid this surge in political activity, the Balurghat-based environmental group has raised concerns over the environmental impact of traditional campaign practices.

According to the group, political parties have often used plastic-based materials for campaign publicity, many of which remain uncollected even after the elections conclude.

These materials eventually contribute to soil pollution and environmental damage. Additionally, the practice of hammering nails into trees to display posters and banners has been flagged as harmful to both trees and the

broader ecosystem.

Taking these concerns into account, the organisation has urged the Election Commission to enforce strict guidelines prohibiting the use of plastic materials in campaign promotions. It has also called for a complete ban on fixing posters, banners, or hoardings onto trees using nails.

“We had previously submitted a similar appeal to the Election Commission, urging eco-friendly election practices. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, we have once again requested that necessary measures be taken to ensure an environmentally responsible poll process,” said Tuhinshubhra Mandal, secretary of the organisation.