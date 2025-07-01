Environmental concerns escalate over tree felling

BALURGHAT: Concerns are mounting over large-scale tree felling for the expansion of the Balurghat-Hili Railway line, with environmentalists and local voluntary organisations raising alarms about the absence of adequate compensatory afforestation. Multiple NGOs operating in the South Dinajpur region submitted formal complaints to the Railway department, the District Magistrate’s office and the Zilla Parishad, highlighting the urgent need for corrective action.

According to local sources, at least 57 trees have already been cut down in Ayodhya village, where the proposed Railway line is set to pass. Species like Akashmoni and Eucalyptus were among those felled. However, activists report that not a single tree has been replanted yet, despite clear legal and environmental obligations. This has sparked strong discontent among locals and environmental groups alike.

Bhupen Bishwakarma, the Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj, confirmed that permission for felling was granted only on the strict condition that five times the number of trees must be replanted and maintained for a period of at least five years.

“Failure to comply with these replantation norms will lead to necessary legal and administrative action,” he stated. Zilla Parishad Saha-Sabhadhipati Ambarish Sarkar supported the demand for ecological accountability. “We are not against development but it must not come at the cost of environmental degradation. If any guidelines are being flouted, we will take up the issue with the District Magistrate,” he said.

An official from Northeast Frontier Railway responded that they are aware of the complaints and are currently reviewing the matter. “We are committed to adhering to environmental guidelines and request patience,” he added.

Locals in Ayodhya remain firm in their stance. “Yes, we want progress but not at the expense of our environment,” said one resident.

Environmentalist Tuhinshubhra Mandal echoed this sentiment, stressing that the trees once provided vital ecological benefits. “Their removal has created an ecological vacuum, exposing the area to heat and habitat loss,” he remarked.