Enumeration forms found by roadside in Kalna stir controversy

BALURGHAT: Tension spread through Kalna in East Burdwan on Sunday after 25 enumeration forms, reportedly linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of Balurghat in South Dinajpur, were found by the roadside. The forms were found near North Goara Mandalpara under Hat Kalna Panchayat, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation among locals.

According to sources, residents of the area first spotted the papers lying by the side of the STKK Road. Bharatiya Janata Party’s booth-level agent (BLA) Kashinath Mondal had picked up the forms from the roadside. Police from Kalna Police Station soon arrived at the spot and recovered the documents. Mondal was also taken to the police station for questioning regarding the incident.

Local residents said that upon inspection, the forms appeared to belong to Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. This revelation intensified discussions in the area about how the documents ended up nearly 300 kilometre away.

Speaking to the media, Kalna Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ahinsha Jain said that preliminary investigation suggests that the enumeration forms accidentally fell off a vehicle transporting them from Kolkata to Balurghat.

South Dinajpur District Magistrate Subramanian T also confirmed the incident. “The forms were printed in Howrah and were being transported to Balurghat. Around 25 forms fell on the road accidentally near Kalna. Of these, 20 were immediately recovered, while the remaining five have also been retrieved. It was not an act of negligence or malintent,” he clarified. He added: “The enumeration process will not be affected since all forms are computerised. The lost forms have already been reprinted, and proper distribution will take place on Monday.”

Commenting on the role of the BLA, the District Magistrate said: “It was an unfortunate and accidental incident. Had the person who found the forms informed the administration instead of conducting his own inquiry, the confusion could have been avoided.”