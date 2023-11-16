Entrance test for LLM to be held by CU on December 17

The admission to Master of Law (LLM) courses is being conducted by the Calcutta University against 165 seats in five colleges. The last date for submission of form online is November 28. According to college officials, the entrance test will be conducted on December 17.

The admission procedure for the LLM course started from November 10. The university invited single online applications for admission to the two-year course for the academic session 2023-24.

Out of the total seats mentioned, 50 per cent is reserved for CU candidates and for the rest 50 per cent, Calcutta University Law Entrance Test will be conducted. According to the data shared by the CU, the varsity’s Law department at Hazra campus has 48 seats, Surendranath Law College in Sealdah has 22 seats, Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College has 36 seats, South Calcutta Law College has 32 seats and Kolkata Police Law Institute has 22 seats which are preferably for in-service personnel of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 400 and for reserved category is Rs 200.

The prerequisite qualification to apply for the master’s degree is Bachelor of Law.

The admission process for the course will be conducted through physical counselling. Meanwhile, the entrance test will span for two hours and include varsity’s LLB syllabus.