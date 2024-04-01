Entomologist suggests ways to avoid mosquito bites in summer

Kolkata: Suggesting citizens ways to save themselves from dengue mosquito bites in summer, entomologist Debashis Biswas urged removal of perspiration from the body as soon as possible.

“The bite of a dengue mosquito is dangerous. The summer heat causes sweat that contains lactic acid which attracts such mosquitoes. One should try to wipe the sweat with a handkerchief as quickly as possible. Taking frequent showers is also recommended as it contributes to less perspiration,” said Biswas, ex-officio, chief vector control officer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on a Facebook video shared in his page.

Biswas advised against use of soap with fragrance during bathing. “Good odour attracts mosquitoes, thus increasing chances of bites,” he added and also cautioned against consumption of fast food which causes perspiration.

KMC has also commenced training of its IEC (Information, Education and Communication) workers to add teeth to its awareness campaigns against vector-borne diseases. Nearly 2,000 workers will be trained till April 24.