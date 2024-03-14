‘Entire or part of appointment to be cancelled if corruption proven true’

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday observed that if recruitment corruption is proven to be true, the entire appointment may be cancelled or a part of the appointments may be cancelled.

The Division Bench of Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi are hearing the case regarding allegations of corruption in the recruitment. After making the observation of the two options that can be directed in case the corruption is proven, the Division Bench stated that many things are yet to be investigated.

The special bench was constituted to specially hear the matter related to the alleged recruitment scam following the instruction of the Supreme Court.

The lawyer representing the disputed job recipients reportedly questioned the School Service Commission’s credibility and submitted that the commission should make all the information regarding the evaluation of OMR public.

The Court on Monday reportedly pulled up SSC over the panel not submitting the views of its chairperson on a CBI affidavit. Justice Basak observed that the SSC should tell the court if it cannot submit the information and the matter will be heard accordingly. The Bench has been awaiting the SSC report in view of SC directive to complete the hearing within a time frame.