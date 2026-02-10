Entire examination of 8 students cancelled

Kolkata: The entire examination of eight candidates was cancelled after they were caught with mobile phones during the Mathematics paper of the Madhyamik Examination 2026 on Monday, taking the total number of such cancellations to 39 in the first five days.



The eight cases were reported from centres across several districts. One candidate each from Chakdwipa High School in East Midnapore, Muninagar Radhakanta

Vidyapith in Bankura, Metropolitan Institution (Bowbazar branch) in Kolkata, Sonarpur Siksha Sadan High School in South 24 Parganas, Jirat Colony High School in Hooghly, Rangalibajna Mohansingh High School in Alipurduar, Malti Shyamnagar Jilpalaya High School in Purulia, and Putimari High School in Cooch Behar were caught with mobile phones at their respective exam venues.

Board rules state that the entire examination of a candidate will be cancelled if any electronic device, including a mobile phone, calculator, earbuds, smartwatch, or Bluetooth device, is found in the examination hall.

Earlier, one candidate was caught on the first day, five on the second day, 13 on the third day, and 12 on the fourth day, taking the cumulative total to 39 after the fifth day.

On Monday, 67 candidates appeared for the exam from hospitals, while one candidate was reported against (RA) for resorting to unfair means.