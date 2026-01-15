Enterprise growth to hinge on human-AI collaboration: CII summit

Kolkata: Industry leaders on Wednesday said the future of enterprise growth will be shaped by closer collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence (AI), transforming productivity, decision-making and business outcomes.

The observations were made at a summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that highlighted the transformative potential of AI for Indian enterprises. Titled “AI: The New Engine of Enterprise”, the summit served as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit to be organised by CII Eastern Region in Kolkata.

Pankaj Vyas, CEO and managing director of Siemens Technology & Services Pvt Ltd, said the world has entered an “Intelligence Revolution”, with AI evolving from prediction-based models to agentic systems capable of autonomous action.

Highlighting the economic potential of AI, Shashwat Goenka, chairman of CII Eastern Region and vice chairman of RPSG Group, said studies suggest AI could add USD 500–600 billion to India’s GDP by 2035 through productivity gains, and USD 17–26 trillion globally over the next decade. He said India could capture 10–15 per cent of this value as both a user and creator of AI-driven products, platforms and services, with reskilling and digital fluency critical to achieving this potential.

Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul, managing director of Nicco Engineering Services Ltd, emphasised that structured data collection, data organisation and data mining are essential to convert raw information into actionable intelligence, driving the ongoing intelligence revolution. The discussions concluded that India’s enterprise transformation will depend on bold adoption of AI, strategic reskilling, and stronger collaboration between industry and academia to build AI-driven products, platforms and services.