Entering the 514th year, Jalpaiguri’s Rajbari Durga Puja is steeped in tradition

Jalpaiguri: “With complexion of molten gold, deep dark eyes and long matted hair, dressed in traditional Atpoure saree, there is no one to surpass your beauty in this region,” a local poet penned these lines in praise of the Goddess Durga of Baikunthapur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri.



Now the Neelkantha bird is released no more to mark the advent of the Puja nor is there the ritualistic animal sacrifices, yet the Puja has an altogether different old world charm.

Keeping to the age-old tradition, preparations for Durga Puja commence with Manasa Puja at Baikunthapur Rajbari in Jalpaiguri, a custom that dates back to the British period. According to historical researchers, the Puja at Jalpaiguri Rajbari began 513 years ago when two brothers, Shirshwa Singhaa and Bishwa Singhaa, initiated this Puja.

Umesh Sharma, who has delved into the history of the Rajbari, stated: “This Puja was inaugurated 513 years ago in Assam’s Thutaghat Pargana by the two brothers, Shirshwa Singhaa and Bishwa Singha. They sculpted an idol of Durga from clay. It is believed that Bishwa Singhaa ascended to the throne of Cooch Behar that year with the blessings of Goddess Durga. Shirshwa Singhaa relocated to Baikunthpur in Jalpaiguri and established his rule. What is now the Baikunthapur Forest was originally the Rajbari. The Rajbari later shifted to Rajbari Para near Jalpaiguri town. The Puja now takes place at the residence of Jalpaiguri Rajbari Para. Though without a kingdom, the family members have continued to perform the Puja through generations. This year marks the 514th year of this tradition.”

Pranat Kumar Basu, a current member of the royal family, added: “Devi Durga continues to be adorned in her gleaming golden attire. On the day of Manasa Puja, the Ghata Sthapana ritual for the Durga Puja is held at the Durga Mandap, marking the beginning of idol sculpting. Alongside Goddess Durga, Lakshmi Saraswati resides with Kartik Ganesha and their two consorts, Jaya and Bijaya. Brahma and Shiva are also venerated concurrently. The Puja is conducted in this household according to the Kalika Purana. The Puja continues from morning until night, with Ashtami featuring a special celebration. Sacrifices were once offered at the Rajbari, but this practice has ceased. Instead, an offering of gourd is presented to the Goddess.”

The traditional Puja at Jalpaiguri Rajbari is not only renowned in Jalpaiguri but also draws visitors from far and near. People from Bangladesh often make the journey to witness this Puja. Jalpaiguri Rajbari has a unique arrangement for bidding farewell to Dasami.

Goddess Durga is taken to the family pond in a chariot and the family members bid her adieu with gunfire. This is followed by ‘Sidur Khela’ and finally, the Goddess’s departure. Though on a sorrowful note, the Puja ends with the exchange of good wishes and sweets marking the ritual of Bijoya.