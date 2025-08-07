Entally: Two injured after dilapidated building collapses

Kolkata: Two elderly persons were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward 55 in Entally on Thursday morning.

The injured residents of the building have been admitted at a private hospital on Lenin Sarani with multiple injuries.

According to sources, the house located at 83C, Dr Suresh Sarkar Road had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. On Thursday around 10 am, suddenly a wall of a room on the first floor collapsed. Two residents of the house identified as Manju Lahiri and Rathin Sen sustained multiple injuries. They were rescued by locals and rushed to the hospital. It is suspected that the recent rain had weakened the walls and on Thursday one of the

walls collapsed.

According to KMC authorities the building was already in a dilapidated condition.

The civic body has identified around 3,000 buildings as structurally unsafe across the city. Civic officials say that temporary relocation is the safest option until long-term repairs or demolition can be carried out. Disaster management teams are also on

alert across the city.