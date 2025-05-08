Entally robbery case: Two more persons arrested

Kolkata: Two more persons were arrested in connection with the Entally robbery case.

According to police, on Monday, two passengers of a taxi were robbed of about Rs 2.66 crore in the Entally area. Two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency boarded a taxi from their office on SN Banerjee Road with a suitcase full of cash around 11:40 am.

Their destination was the SBI, Park Circus branch, where the money was to be deposited. The employees alleged that when the taxi reached the Philips Crossing, two unknown persons stopped the taxi and boarded it forcefully. After that, they compelled the taxi driver to drive to a secluded lane in the Kamardanga area. There, several other people were allegedly waiting, who robbed the two passengers of the taxi and fled. During the probe, three persons, including an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency, were arrested. After interrogating them, police on Tuesday evening arrested the taxi driver identified as Alamgir Khan alias Babu from Topsia area.

Another person identified as Shahrukh Sheikh was arrested from Mandirbazar in South 24-Parganas. Several more people are suspected to be involved in the robbery.