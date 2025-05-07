Entally robbery case: Three in cop net

Kolkata: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the robbery of Rs 2.66 crore in Entally on Monday night.

They were produced at the Sealdah Court and have been remanded to police custody till May 19. The accused persons are being grilled to trace and recover the money. On Monday, two passengers of a taxi were robbed of about Rs 2.66 crore in the Entally area. According to police, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency boarded a taxi from their office on SN Banerjee Road with a suitcase full of cash around 11:40 am. The money was kept inside the storage space of the taxi in the boot. Their destination was the SBI, Park Circus branch, where the money was to be deposited.

The employees alleged that when the taxi reached the Philips Crossing, two unknown persons stopped the taxi and boarded it forcefully.

After that, they compelled the taxi driver to drive to a secluded lane in the Kamardanga area. There, several other people were allegedly waiting who robbed the two passengers of the taxi and fled. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Entally Police Station. Police have launched a probe and are checking the CCTV footage of the area. During probe, police identified two persons from CCTV footage.

The suspects identified as Sanjib Das alias Bocha of Beliaghata and Md. Sarfaraz alias Sonu of Entally was detained. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Das also told the cops that one of his relatives, identified as Riju Hazra, working in the same foreign currency exchange agency, had given the information to him.Accordingly, police picked up Hazra as well from his residence in the Tangra area.