Entally robbery case: Police recovers another Rs 32.50 lakh

Kolkata: The police have recovered about Rs 32.50 lakh more in connection with the Entally robbery case from a house in Mandir Bazar of South 24-Parganas on Monday.

During interrogation of the accused persons earlier, police had recovered a large amount of the robbed money. Based on the statement of an arrested accused Nazrul Hossain alias Laltu, cops on Monday evening conducted a raid at the residence of his aunt’s house at Ghateshwar Durgapur in Mandir Bazar and recovered Rs 32.50 lakh.

On May 5 afternoon, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency were robbed of around Rs 2.66 crore in Entally area. They were enroute by taxi to deposit the cash at SBI’s Park Circus branch when two men forcibly boarded the vehicle at the Phillips Crossing.

The taxi was then diverted to a secluded lane in Kamardanga, where more accomplices allegedly joined and carried out the robbery. While probing, police till date have arrested nine persons, including a Kolkata Police Constable who was posted in the STF. Police have also recovered about Rs 1.48 crore so far. During investigation, cops had found that an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency had tipped off the robbers among which a relative of his was also there. The taxi driver was also found involved as well.