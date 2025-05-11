Entally robbery case: One more held, Rs 12L recovered

Kolkata: The police have arrested another person in connection with the robbery of Rs 2.66 crore in Entally on Saturday from South 24- Parganas.

Last Monday, two passengers of a taxi were robbed of about Rs 2.66 crore in the Entally area. According to police, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency boarded a taxi from their office on SN Banerjee Road with a suitcase full of money around 11:40 am. The suitcase was inside the storage space of the taxi in the boot. Their destination was the SBI, Park Circus branch where the money was to be deposited.

The employees alleged that when the taxi reached the Philips Crossing, two unknown persons stopped it and boarded. They compelled the driver to drive to a secluded lane in Kamardanga area. There, several others were allegedly waiting who robbed the two passengers and fled. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Entally Police Station. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area.

Till Friday, police arrested five persons, including a man, Riju Hazra, who was an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency. A total of Rs 48 lakh was recovered. Based on the statement and confessions, police on Saturday conducted a raid at Jeliapara area in Gosaba of South 24-Parganas and arrested another person Amir Uddin alias Gujjar of Entally. Police have seized Rs 12 lakh from his house in Coolie Lane of Entally.