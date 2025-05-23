Entally robbery case: Another held, Rs 11L more seized

Kolkata: The police have arrested another accused in Entally robbery case and recovered about Rs 11 lakh more.

On May 5 afternoon, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency were robbed of around Rs 2.66 crore in Entally area. They were en route by taxi to deposit the cash at SBI’s Park Circus branch when two men forcibly boarded the vehicle at the Phillips Crossing. The taxi was then diverted to a secluded lane in Kamardanga, where more accomplices allegedly joined and carried out the robbery.

While probing, police till Sunday had arrested nine persons, including a Kolkata Police Constable who was posted in the STF and had recovered about Rs 1.48 crore. On Monday, police arrested another accused identified as Mustakin Alam Mullick alias Kajol from near Podorpar, near Nalitjor More in Dhaniakhali of Hooghly district.

After interrogating him, cops on Tuesday recovered Rs 11 lakh from his house at Rajbalbhat area in Udaynarayanpur of Howrah. The investigation is continuing to recover the remaining amount and others involved.

It may be mentioned that during investigation cops had come to know that an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency had tipped off the robbers among which a relative of his was also there. The taxi driver was also found involved.