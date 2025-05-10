Entally Robbery: About Rs 29L recovered from Rs 2.66 cr loot

Kolkata: The police recovered part of the money stolen in Entally from two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency, who were on their way to deposit the cash at a bank in Park Circus.

According to police, out of Rs 2.66 crore stolen, about Rs 29 lakh has been recovered, while the probe to recover the remaining amount is still on.

On Monday, two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency were robbed of around Rs 2.66 crore in Kolkata’s Entally area. They were en route by taxi to deposit the cash at SBI’s Park Circus branch when two men forcibly boarded the vehicle at the Phillips Crossing.

The taxi was then diverted to a secluded lane in Kamardanga, where more accomplices allegedly joined and carried out the robbery.

During the probe, three persons identified as Sanjib Das alias Pocha, Md. Sarfaraz alias Sonu and Riju Hajra were arrested. Among them Hajra was an employee of the foreign currency exchange agency, who had given the information to his relative Sanjib Das.

After interrogating them, police on Tuesday evening arrested the taxi driver identified as Alamgir Khan alias Babu from Topsia area.

Another person identified as Shahrukh Sheikh was arrested from Mandirbazar in South 24-Parganas. Several more people are suspected to be involved in the robbery.