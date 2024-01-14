Entally: Cops assaulted for trying to stop loud music

Kolkata: Police personnel were assaulted while trying to stop playing loud music late on Saturday night at Ananda Palit area in Entally. Two persons were arrested and a few are still absconding. According to sources, on Saturday night a birthday party was arranged on the roof of an apartment building in Ananda Palit area. A resident of the said apartment identified as Prabhat Sarkar had arranged the party for his son’s birthday celebration.



During the party, he was playing loud music using DJ sound boxes. It is alleged that despite the residents of the area having requested Sarkar to stop playing loud music, he did not budge. Even after crossing the time period for music using boxes publicly, Sarkar did not stop. Meanwhile, someone from the area called the Kolkata Police control room and informed the cops about the nuisance Sarkar was making. As per the protocol, a motorcycle patrol party was immediately assigned to Ananda Palit. It is alleged that when the cops on motorcycle patrol reached the spot and directed Sarkar to stop, the accused did not pay heed to the cops’ directives. Allegedly, even the policemen were not allowed to enter the apartment building.

With no other way, cops informed the control room following which Entally Police Station was informed and asked to intervene. When cops from the police station, including the Sergeant, Sub Inspector and a few other cops went to the apartment building around 1 am, they found loud music being played. This time when cops forced Sarkar and others to open the main entrance, they were attacked. Sarkar and other accused persons allegedly assaulted the cops and even threw food and utensils at the policemen. Later more police personnel were sent to the spot and two persons were arrested, including Sarkar. Multiple non-bailable charges have been slapped on the accused duo.