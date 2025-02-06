Entally: Autoclave machine explodes inside nursing home

Kolkata: Tension spread near the Ananda Palit crossing area in Entally after an explosion took place inside a nursing home on Tuesday night.

According to sources, around 10:30 pm, local residents heard an explosion inside the nursing home. Due to the impact, window panes of the nursing home shattered and fell on the main road.

After a while the nursing home authorities found that the explosion had taken place inside an operation theatre in an autoclave machine which is used to disinfect the instruments for surgery. However, nobody was hurt as no one was there inside the operation theatre at the time of the explosion. The cause of the autoclave machine explosion is yet to be found out.