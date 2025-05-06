Entally area: About Rs 2.66 cr robbed from taxi; probe on

Kolkata: Two passengers of a taxi were robbed of about Rs 2.66 crore on Monday morning in the Entally area.

According to police, on Monday two employees of a foreign currency exchange agency boarded a taxi from their office on SN Banerjee Road with Rs 2.66 crore in a suitcase around 11:40 am. The money was kept inside the storage space of the taxi in the boot. Their destination was the SBI, Park Circus branch where the money was to be deposited. The employees alleged that when the taxi reached the Philips Crossing two unknown persons stopped the taxi and boarded it forcefully. After that they compelled the taxi driver to drive to a secluded lane in Kamardanga area.

There, several other people were allegedly waiting who robbed the two passengers of the taxi and fled. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Entally Police Station. Police have launched a probe and are checking the CCTV footage of the area. Also the taxi driver along with the two employees who were carrying the money are getting questioned as well.