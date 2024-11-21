Ensuring stability: Bengal launches initiative to revive closed tea gardens

Alipurduar: The state government is all set to take fresh initiative to revive closed and dormant tea plantations across North Bengal, aiming to bring economic stability to the region. Under this plan, plantation land of closed tea gardens will be leased to new owners or companies for short-term management, guided by a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure accountability and efficiency.

Government orders have already been issued, and stakeholders in the tea industry have begun responding positively. A section of tea workers and community representatives described the move as a significant milestone for the industry.

The new SOP outlines a systematic process for leasing and managing tea gardens. Before taking over operations, interested organisations must officially register with the government, have at least one year of experience in managing tea gardens and deposit a security amount. Gardens will be leased for one year through an open tender system. Successful management over the first year could lead to an extended lease of three years, followed by a potential long-term lease of 30 years if performance remains satisfactory. The new system is expected to curb the trend of tea garden closures on the drop of a hat.

It also ensures consistent revenue for the state treasury and secures workers’ livelihoods. Approximately 20 tea gardens, currently idle from Darjeeling to Alipurduar, are expected to benefit from this initiative. Additionally, gardens such as Redbank and Dharanipur in Jalpaiguri, as well as Rongmook Ceder in Darjeeling, whose leases expired long ago, could see new ownership and operations under the revised framework. The decision has garnered praise from tea plantation owners and workers’ unions. Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, stated, “This is a positive step for the industry. The new guidelines provide clarity and pave the way for reopening closed gardens. It will bring income to workers and improve the financial health of the tea sector.” The Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) also welcomed the government’s move. Chairman Nakul Sonar called the decision “historic,” adding, “This initiative will eliminate the fear of sudden closures among workers and provide stability.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik emphasized the need for strict compliance with the SOP, remarking: “The government’s decision is widely appreciated. Tea garden owners must follow the guidelines carefully, as non-compliance will lead to strict action.”