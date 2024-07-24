Ensure zero potato crisis in market amid strike call, directs CM

Kolkata: In the wake of an organisation giving an indefinite strike call from Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday issued directions that there should be no crisis of potatoes in the market.



During the cabinet meeting, Banerjee asked state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Majumder, who was earlier the agriculture adviser and state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna to take suitable measures for availability of potatoes in the market and ensure no further rise in price.

Sources said Banerjee formed a committee led by Manna which will be a parallel association to West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti (WBPABS) which has given the strike call without any intimation to the government.

“Since the last three to four years, the WBPABS has been taking such arbitrary decisions keeping the state government in the dark. The parallel organisation that will be formed will consult with the state government and will not take any decision that will cause inconvenience to the common people,” a Nabanna official said.

Banerjee had issued instructions for disallowing export of potatoes till the price stabilises in the market following which the police has stepped up vigil in the border and curbed such export.

The WBPABS objected to such restrictions at the border and gave a strike call. A large section of businessmen have not joined the strike.

It was found that West Midnapore that shares its border with Odisha and Cooch Behar that has the north eastern border, have witnessed the highest release of potatoes from the cold storages. The price of vegetables dropped by 30 to 40 per cent after directions given by Banerjee to curb prices. However, potato prices in the retail market have hovered between Rs 33-35.