‘Ensure victory in all 12 seats in 2026 Assembly elections’

Malda: Minister Firhad Hakim visited Malda on Sunday to attend preparatory meetings for the Martyrs’ Day programme on July 21 in Kolkata. He gave a call to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of the district to secure all 12 Assembly seats in Malda in the Assembly elections in 2026. He also pointed out a tacit understanding between the Congress and BJP in Malda during the last Parliamentary elections.



Hakim said: “Congress candidate, Mostaque Alam was asking BJP candidate, Khagen Murmu to distribute sweets after his victory. The understanding between them is clear. We do not have leaders of this kind doing ‘understanding politics.’ A fight is a fight. It is true that Trinamool’s result in Malda has been bad in the Lok Sabha elections but party workers should abstain from blaming each other.”

Firhad Hakim, Minister of Public Works and Urban Development department, said: “Unfortunately, the results of Trinamool in two Lok Sabha constituencies in Malda were poor. Analyse the shortcomings. Increase contact with people. Visit your area and jot down the problems that people complain about in a diary and then inform the administration. I also do this work for 4 hours a day.”

Hakim further added that Mamata Banerjee has proved that BJP has no place in Bengal. “So don’t give BJP’s conspiracy much thought. However, teach them a lesson by winning in all 12 Assembly constituencies of Malda. There is still time, give time to people in your area. If you give time to the area, your identity will increase by itself. The CPI(M) has sunk into the Bay of Bengal today due to Mamata Banerjee’s movement. They no longer have the ability to rise. The Congress entered into an alliance with them.

The time has come for the BJP to sink into the Bay of Bengal too, common people will show them in the assembly elections,” added Hakim.

Talking about BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition party in the state, the minister said: “He is no longer seen after the announcement of the results. His voice has softened. In fact, the time has come for him to be expelled from the state, it is only a matter of time. After a year and a half of Assembly elections people will throw away the party called BJP.”

The two meetings were held at Sewchand Parameswari Vidyamandir in Gazole and at a private hotel in Sustgani More area of English Bazar.