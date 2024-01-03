Ensure TMC wins all seats from South 24-Parganas: Abhishek

: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is learnt to have instructed the party leaders of South 24-Parganas to ensure victory for the party in all the Parliamentary seats in the district.

The ruling party of Bengal has begun preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Amid this, Abhishek is learnt to have met the leaders of the party’s district organisation in South 24-Parganas. One of the leaders attending the meeting was Canning East MLA Saukat Mollah who later told the media that Banerjee has instructed them to ensure that they reach out to the people in the districts and ensure all ground is covered for the polls.

The MLA also assured that Abhishek would soon hit the ground and that under his leadership, the TMC had bagged 30 Assembly constituencies in the district out of a total of 31 seats in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls.

TMC sources said that it is nothing new as ever since Abhishek had become the MP from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency, he has been overseeing election campaigns for the rest of the seats in the district.

Meanwhile, the party has also released a teaser campaign video in its X handle with the message ‘Coming Soon’.

The video featured snippets from the Nabajowar rally by Abhishek before the Panchayat elections that had helped tilt the votes in TMC’s favour. This indicated that Banerjee may once again carry out such a mass campaign ahead of the

Lok Sabha elections.

Coincidentally, party leaders Partha Bhowmick, Bratya Basu, Tapas Roy and Kunal Ghosh met Abhishek recently and held a meeting. Partha Bhowmick later told the media that the party has requested Abhishek to carry out a mass campaign akin

to Nabajowar.

Asked if Abhishek has agreed to such a proposal, he had said: “We have only requested but the rest is up to him. The party can only hope that he will consider it and help the party once again reach out to lakhs of people before Lok Sabha polls.”

Such a development also came after Abhishek had reportedly informed the party that he will restrict himself to his Diamond Harbour Constituency and refrain from

campaigning elsewhere.