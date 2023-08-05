Ensure safety of migrant Muslim families from Bengal: TMC MP tells Gurugram top cop

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has written to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Haryana, asking him to provide security and ensure the safety of the migrant Muslim families from West Bengal there who are allegedly being forced to flee their homes.



The letter by the MP read: “I am extremely concerned and shocked to hear of reports of migrant Muslim families from West Bengal living in Sector 70A & other areas of Gurugram being forced to flee their homes after being allegedly threatened of violence by a mob of anti-social elements. There have been numerous media reports as well as videos made by people on the ground voicing out the concerns of these Muslim families and it is also reported that hundreds of them have left their homes & fled to safety.”

“The protection of minorities and ensuring their safety during the current shocking law & order situation in Haryana is the foremost duty of the Gurugram Police. It is a matter of extreme concern if communal mobs are threatening these families and forcing them to abandon their homes and flee for safety of their lives.” The letter further stated that it is also reported that the majority of these Muslim families who have been threatened and forced to abandon their homes belong to West Bengal.

He requested the Gurgaon police to furnish an action-taken report on the above within the next 24 hours and apprise him of the current ground situation in Sector 70A and other areas of Gurugram where Muslim migrant families are living and about the concrete steps that have been taken by Gurugram Police to ensure their safety and to arrest the mobs that have been threatening these families.

He wrote: “This is a matter of extreme priority and Gurugram Police must treat it as such. Your urgent cognizance and report is awaited.”

Saket also tweeted: “Shocked & extremely concerned to see media reports & videos from people on the ground about migrant Muslim families in Gurugram, Haryana, being forced to flee their homes after allegedly being threatened by communal mobs. It is also reported that the majority of these families belong to West Bengal. I’ve asked the Commissioner, Gurugram Police, to urgently furnish an action-taken report regarding steps being taken to protect & reassure these families as well as the status of arrest of mobs who have been allegedly threatening them. This is absolutely unacceptable & I shall be personally monitoring this situation to ensure the safety & security of migrant Muslim families who are being allegedly threatened.”