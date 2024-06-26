Ensure restoration of law & order in post- poll affected areas: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure restoration of law and order in areas affected due to violence after the Lok Sabha



Election 2024.

The Division Bench further stated that the Central government can take steps, including deployment of Central forces, if need arose.

The Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya while considering the supplementary affidavit submitted by the state disclosing the steps taken on complaints registered via designated e-mail, stated that it revealed with regards to certain complaints the investigation was pending or in progress. The Bench directed the state to take steps to conclude the investigation of these complaints.

In addition to the mechanism provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) for registering the FIR, people could lodge complaints via dgpwestbengal@gmail.com and dgpofficewbconfidential@gmail.com. The Division Bench stated that it was the state’s duty to ensure restoration of law and order, and in case the state fails to do so, the central government will be at liberty to take all steps ensuring the same which included deployment of armed forces. ASG for the central government submitted that deployment of central forces can be extended as per court’s order, but the court directed that Central government can take decisions based on further developments.