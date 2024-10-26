Ensure relief reaches all affected by ‘Dana’: Mamata tells officials

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remained stationed at the state secretariat at Nabanna throughout the intervening night of Thursday and Friday to monitor the movement of Cyclone ‘Dana’ and issue necessary instructions to officials.

One casualty has been reported from the state so far.

Banerjee also held a review meeting at Nabanna on Friday afternoon and directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

She on Friday said that one person died in the state in Cyclone Dana, while the administration evacuated around 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas. She has directed the state agriculture department to carry out a survey of farmlands to find out the degree of damage caused by cyclone Dana.

Meanwhile, Cyclone ‘Dana’ made landfall at around 3.30 am on Friday in Odisha, causing heavy rain and strong winds in several regions. The storm landed with a wind speed of around 110 kmph between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak. Large parts of Kolkata faced severe waterlogging during the morning hours of Friday as cyclone Dana brought torrential rain in its aftermath, inundating areas across the city.

It triggered heavy rainfall in the state since morning and winds blew in coastal areas. While the cyclone largely affected Odisha, south Bengal districts have seen waterlogging in several places including Kolkata on Friday.

“Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The postmortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (state government) will help the family,” Banerjee said.

Referring to a survey conducted by the agricultural department earlier following a flood, Banerjee asked its officials to initiate another survey of farmlands to find out the degree of damage caused by cyclone Dana. The Chief Minister also asked them to prepare a list of the damaged agricultural land to help farmers get money from crop insurance. She reminded that the officials have to make sure that the farmers are not affected.

“We have to ensure that the farmers are not affected. The state government extended the period of getting the crop insurance from the earlier date of October 31 to November 30,” Banerjee said. She further pointed out: “I got feedback from different districts. Low-lying areas at places like Sagar Island, Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district have been inundated. Water-logging was reported in Bangaon and Basirhat sub-divisions. Rain will continue in these places till late evening.”

She spoke to administrative officers of the coastal districts and directed them to send relief materials and move people to safer areas or encourage them to stay home. Several ministers were also asked to stand by the people from their areas. Banerjee also instructed District Magistrates to make a list estimating total damage caused by the cyclone.

During her review meeting at Nabanna, Banerjee told the officials that NDRF and SDRF teams should continue to stay at their respective area of action for 48 hours. She also directed officials to ensure that medicines including those for snake bites are available in the health centers in the districts.

“I want the officials to make sure that relief materials reach the people and there should be no discrimination. Relief camps must continue for those whose houses are submerged until the water recedes,” she said. She advised the state health department to keep a tab on the situation so that diseases like dengue, malaria and diarrhoea do not cause havoc.

“The government evacuated 2.16 lakh people from low-lying areas,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure that trees are replanted in places where vegetation was affected. “I will urge the officials to plant another 15 crore of mangroves this year to stop soil erosion. I will again write to Niti Aayog regarding a Sunderban Master Plant,” she said.

“We have already finished the DPR of the Ghatal Master Plan. We have already worked worth Rs 400 crore. Complete the project within two years using more manpower. Use migrant workers who have returned to the state,” she said in the review meeting.

She also directed the Irrigation Department to rebuild the dams which were damaged in the cyclone. She once again accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing water and inundating the state. “Whenever it rains in Jharkhand, they (DVC) release water and our state is flooded. It has become a practice,” she claimed.