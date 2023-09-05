‘Ensure proper supply of fertilisers ahead of Rabi season’

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay held a virtual meeting with the suppliers of fertilisers ahead of the Rabi season and directed them to ensure that his department gets its requisitioned quantity by November so that agriculture activities can go on smoothly.



The department will communicate the outcome of the meeting to the Centre so that the latter knows the demand and the current position of fertilizer supply.

“At present, there is a dearth in supply of two types of fertilisers namely — MOP and MPK. Potato cultivation in the state is largely dependent on MPK type. The suppliers have been asked to ensure that they cater to our demand as placed with the Centre for the Rabi season by November. They have assured us of adequate supply,” Chattopadhyay said.

A section of suppliers pointed out issues with the Centre in supply and they were told to directly negotiate with the Centre so that the farmers do not face any difficulty in cultivation.

At least 12 varieties of crops, including winter vegetables are cultivated during the Rabi

season that will start shortly. In the Kharif season only three to four varieties of crops are cultivated.

According to sources in the Agriculture department, out of 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of MPK fertiliser that has been demanded by the state only 3.85 lakh MT has been received to date. In the case of MOP, 53955 MT has been received against allocation of 95930 MT.

The supply of Urea fertiliser which is an important component is, however, not much of a worry, the supply being steady.

The minister has made it clear that the department will adopt zero tolerance to black marketing of fertilisers.

“We will take strong action against tagging of fertilisers and selling over MRP,” Chattopadhyay said.