Ensure process of job distribution isn’t delayed: DMs told

kolkata: Ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat polls, the state government has directed the district administrations to be more active so that there is no delay in giving employment to the next kin of those government employees who died while being in service.



The state government has also started a process of developing an information bank so that the next kin of the person who died earlier gets a job compared to those who died later.

Directives have been sent to all the district administrations from the state Secretariat at Nabanna to ensure that a family member of the deceased government employee gets employment without further delay as laid down in the rules of the land.

According to government sources, around 12,670 applications have been submitted by the family members of the deceased government employees under 54 departments for employment.

Around 22.84 per cent of applications out of the total have been cancelled as the applicants were not found eligible.

Top brasses in the government found that many candidates who are eligible to get employment after the untimely demise of their close ones are being harassed in the name of police verification and health verification.

There were many instances where the candidates are yet to receive an appointment due to delay.

All the district magistrates (DMs) have been asked to ensure that there is no delay in giving appointments due to administrative problems.

The state government offers jobs to the next kin of a deceased government employee while being in service on compassionate grounds. People get jobs in group C, group D and also in the fourth-class staff category.

In such cases, higher education of the job seeker is not accepted.

A specific committee in the government will take the final call that will be given employment.

Those belonging to the underprivileged section are given employment under the exempted category.

Nabanna sources said that the state government has received a maximum number of applications in the Home and Hill Affairs department. A total of 4,701 applications were received out of which 595 have been cancelled.

Around 1,188 candidates have been selected but their verifications have been withheld.

Around 1,275 applications have been received by the state Transport department.