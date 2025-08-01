‘Ensure not a single genuine voter is dropped’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, in a closed-door meeting with District Magistrates at Nabanna, firmly directed officials to ensure that no genuine voter’s name is removed from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, expressed her displeasure over around 1,000 Block Level Officers (BLOs) being sent to Delhi for training without her or the Chief Secretary being informed.

She made it clear that such exercise should not be repeated in future and Nabanna should be informed of any such thing that arises. She once again reminded the BLOs through the DMs that they work under the state government and only after the notification of an election they come under the purview of the Election Commission. Before that, it is the state government, and again after the elections, it is the state government under whom the BLOs discharge their duties.

Banerjee, addressing a meeting in Birbhum, on Monday, gave the same message to the BLOs. She also directed the DMs for special surveillance in the border areas. In the backdrop of a flood-like situation in some districts, she advised serving the affected people with adequate relief and rehabilitation.

She also directed the completion of various infrastructure development work by December this year, and to properly execute the ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ programme starting August 2.